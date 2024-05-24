Go Go Gadget Pancake Mode

TLDR: The game now has official non-VR support for both keyboard+mouse and controller. It also runs on Steam Deck. For best Steam Deck performance, I recommend forcing it to use Proton instead of the native Linux build.

This update started life as a content update adding some monorails



But then I made the mistake of testing the game on my Steam Deck. It ran well, but the controls were terrible because I had only added non-VR controls to quickly test changes without putting on my headset. I decided to take a crack at improving them and as everyone knows, if you give a mouse a cookie, they're going to want some milk.

Adding non-VR support meant that I needed to add a more complete settings panel with input rebinding



I also felt like it was finally time to tear out the terrible "first time user experience" because it didn't really work and people mostly ignored it which meant adding a proper tutorial. Which was a long and painful process and made me put the update on hold multiple times.



There were also issues with multiplayer and there wasn't a great interface for that either, so I had to fix that as well. Multiplayer should be better in general. I also added support for different lobby types, you can set your game to public and people can join you via the "Join Game" button on your profile.



I also ended up making a bunch of minor tweaks to things and fixed some bugs.

Then after all of that was done, I decided that the store art needed sprucing up so I made new key art, screenshots, and achievement icons.

Sorry it took so long, hopefully someone gets some enjoyment out of it.