Third Dimension

Share · View all patches · Build 14480297 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 10:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Tesseract once again sends our little skeleton to another dimension, one related to creativity. Or not?

The following bugs have been fixed:

The achievement for collecting all memories in the second biome did not activate. Now, for players who haven't received it yet, it will activate correctly, and those who haven't received it despite collecting all memories will receive it after entering the "Album" section.

Fixed a bug that caused no delay in player movement at the beginning of the scene of the last building in the first biome.

Fixed a bug where the skeleton moved too fast for the first second upon appearing in the biome scene.

New content added:

New dimension.

New album page.

Localization errors fixed:

On the sixth level of the second dimension, the task was displayed only in Ukrainian. Now it is displayed in all declared languages.

In several languages, the names of the biomes in the first dimension were displayed incorrectly. Now they are displayed correctly.

Some visual changes have been made.

Thank you for playing, dragons!