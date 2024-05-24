Moving Forward

Greetings, Nomads!

It’s been an exciting few months for us with the release of the Last Oasis Modkit and Bellwright. We’ve been thrilled to see the incredible creations from our talented community using the modkit.

Bryan has been diligently improving the modkit to provide you with the tools needed to create your desired experiences. To support this, we’ve decided to merge all current S6 changes into the Modkit branch. While these changes might break some mods, we believe it’s better to address these issues now rather than later.

Please note that these changes are a work in progress. They don’t represent the final state of S6 and many are still prototypes. However, they aim to address significant issues from S5 and offer a better foundation for modding.

Here are some of the key changes:

Walker Cap: Each walker has a specific amount of "walker power." The total max walker power on each tile can be 100, 200, or 300 based on the clan cap. Walkers stop moving if the walker cap is exceeded.

Crew Cap: Each walker can carry a specific number of clan members. If the max crew size is exceeded, the walker stops moving (automatons count as players too!).

Base Rarity Craftings: These do not require schematics, which can only be obtained on event maps.

New Tech Progression: This system is based on map and level progression. Some items/resources cannot be obtained until the next tier map is available (Cradle > Canyon > Sleeping Giants > Kali Spires).

Improved Grappling Hooks

Decreased Stamina Consumption

Grappling Hook Cooldown: Added cooldown after receiving damage.

Trade Station Packing: Walkers can now be packed inside trade stations by renting personal or clan-shared packing slots.

Reduced Sandstorm Damage

Reduced Rupus Aiming Accuracy

Redesigned Foliage for Each Map Tier

Re-enabled Rarity Merging

Re-enabled Walker Packing

Increased Packing Decay to 14 Days

Ammo damage against each armor type to make them more specialized.

Tool Rebalance: Rarity tiers overlap so that a Rare tool is equal to the Base tool of the next tier.

Today, we also want to start a series of “Modkit Showcases” where we talk directly to creators and share what they’re working on and what they hope to achieve. This week we speak to Xanjis, creator of Oasis Adrift!

Modkit Showcase: Oasis Adrift

Today we speak with Xanjis, developer of the Oasis Adrift modpack. His modpack adds airships, completely changing the way the game is played.

What is your vision for your mod?

“Ultimately I want the airship system to be an entire parallel progression path to regular walker progression with its own maps, recipes, stations, weapons, and harvesting systems. It would then be up to the player to either focus on walkers, airships, or both at the same time. Realistically being able to fly is always going to be a huge advantage but walkers will always be more durable, have more firepower, carry more players, and there will be no airship versions of the base utility walkers such as the camelop. Additionally there will be tools to even the odds such as the flak ammo and the heavy ballista. Currently the mod is completely playable on the oasis adrift server however its current state is a mere shadow of what I have planned.”

How do you think this changes or improves the base game experience?

“Fundamentally Last Oasis has a huge amount of core issues, however players tend to be able to see past those problems for the first weeks of a wipe until suddenly they don’t and then the population starts its seasonal decline. In my opinion this is because the players run out of content. Either due to reaching iron tier, waiting for the devs to drop the next tier of map in a season, not having a large enough group to tackle the remaining content (capital walkers, quarry, large utility walkers), or not being able to progress to new content due to endless ganking/zeroing/raiding. Oasis Adrift seeks to massively expand the quantity of content in the game in order to give the player base something to do beyond harassing each other. Additionally it seeks to improve the quality of content by experimenting with types of content that can be more engaging long term such as skilled Rupu AI and AI controlled enemy ships.”

How can we learn more about your mod?

All discussion about the Oasis Adrift mod, modpack, and server can be found at our discord. https://discord.gg/HK8cCw2NpR