Backpack Battles Patch 0.9.9

Hi everyone,

Last week we added some new items to Backpack Battles. Thank you for the positive feedback, it was great to hear you enjoy the update! It’s time for another round of adjustments, mostly with the goal of bringing some underutilized items up a bit.

Awesome new bundle with Potion Craft!

The Backpack Full of Potions Bundle is now available! The bundle has 10% discount, and additionally, Potion Craft is on a 55% discount right now - so you can save a lot with the bundle!

In Potion Craft, you step into the role of an alchemist, experimenting with a variety of ingredients to craft optimal, high-quality brews and establish yourself as the town's master alchemist.

Potion Craft was one of our main inspirations for the art style and the tactile mechanics in Backpack Battles. We love this game and we're very hyped they bundled up with us!

Changelog for 0.9.9

Balancing

Neutral

Serpent Staff: Damage +2

Critwood Staff: Damage +1

Spiked Staff: Damage +2

Thornbloom: Empower chance 30% -> 35%

King Crown: Mana cost 12 -> 10

King Goobert: Mana cost 6 -> 5

Pandamonium: Added 1 star slot

Ruby Egg / Ruby Whelp: Start of battle Heat 3 -> 4

Vampiric Potion: Lifesteal 15 -> 17

Stone Helm: Block 20 -> 25

Pyromancer

Burning Banner: Cooldown 3.2s -> 3.4s

Draconic Orb: Cooldown 3.5s -> 3.8s

Staff of Fire: Damage +2

Burning Blade: Damage +1

Berserker

Shaman Mask: Cooldown 3.2s -> 3.4s

Wolf Emblem: Crit chance per pet 10% -> 12%

Double Axe: Cooldown 2s -> 1.8s

Ranger

Hedgehog: Block 10 -> 15

Rat: Poison chance 70% -> 75%

Piercing Arrow: Critical damage bonus 35% ->40%

Bow and Arrow: Cost 8g -> 7g

Belladonna’s Whisper: Damage to inflict Poison 8 -> 7

Reaper

Miss Fortune: Cooldown 2.3s -> 2.1s

Snake: Health per pet: 30 -> 40

Demonic Flask: Cost 8g -> 7g

Cauldron: Heal 17 -> 20

Fixes

Fixed a bug with cloud saves for started runs

Lump of Coal (armor) now benefits from King Crown / King Goobert

Platinum Customer Card is now affected by Piggy Bank and activates at the start of battle

Other