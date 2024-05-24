 Skip to content

Spectral Scream update for 24 May 2024

0.2.2a Update announcement

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.

The following items have been updated in the game.
For more details, Please check the below.

[New Additions]

In-Game HUD

  • Health
  • Stamina
  • Gold amount
  • Teammate nicknames (Server host is indicated with a ★ symbol)

Portals

  • Added portals to outdoor areas in Chapters 2 and 3

'Butterfly' Item

  • Using the 'Butterfly' item allows instantly teleporting to a random teammate
  • Can be purchased from shop or acquired in maps
  • Single-use item that is consumed upon use
  • Cannot be used if all teammates are dead

[Improvements]

Guidebook

  • Redesigned for better visibility of guidebook information
  • Access guidebook with 'T' key

Inventory System

  • Can acquire new items into empty slots while holding an item

[Fixed Issues]

  • Fixed quiet teammate voice issue
  • Fixed issue resetting keybind settings
  • Fixed HUD player display issue on different aspect ratios
  • Fixed issue where icons for players who left did not disappear
  • Fixed walkie-talkie not working

[Other]

  • Removed intro scene
  • Removed clock displayed on Q press
  • Changed key image

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!
https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Thank you.

