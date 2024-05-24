0.2.2a Update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 14480159 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.

The following items have been updated in the game.

For more details, Please check the below.

[New Additions]

In-Game HUD

Health

Stamina

Gold amount

Teammate nicknames (Server host is indicated with a ★ symbol)

Portals

Added portals to outdoor areas in Chapters 2 and 3

'Butterfly' Item

Using the 'Butterfly' item allows instantly teleporting to a random teammate

Can be purchased from shop or acquired in maps

Single-use item that is consumed upon use

Cannot be used if all teammates are dead

[Improvements]

Guidebook

Redesigned for better visibility of guidebook information

Access guidebook with 'T' key

Inventory System

Can acquire new items into empty slots while holding an item

[Fixed Issues]

Fixed quiet teammate voice issue

Fixed issue resetting keybind settings

Fixed HUD player display issue on different aspect ratios

Fixed issue where icons for players who left did not disappear

Fixed walkie-talkie not working

[Other]

Removed intro scene

Removed clock displayed on Q press

Changed key image

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.

*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!

https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Thank you.