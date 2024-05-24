0.2.2a Update announcement

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.
The following items have been updated in the game.
For more details, Please check the below.
[New Additions]
In-Game HUD
- Health
- Stamina
- Gold amount
- Teammate nicknames (Server host is indicated with a ★ symbol)
Portals
- Added portals to outdoor areas in Chapters 2 and 3
'Butterfly' Item
- Using the 'Butterfly' item allows instantly teleporting to a random teammate
- Can be purchased from shop or acquired in maps
- Single-use item that is consumed upon use
- Cannot be used if all teammates are dead
[Improvements]
Guidebook
- Redesigned for better visibility of guidebook information
- Access guidebook with 'T' key
Inventory System
- Can acquire new items into empty slots while holding an item
[Fixed Issues]
- Fixed quiet teammate voice issue
- Fixed issue resetting keybind settings
- Fixed HUD player display issue on different aspect ratios
- Fixed issue where icons for players who left did not disappear
- Fixed walkie-talkie not working
[Other]
- Removed intro scene
- Removed clock displayed on Q press
- Changed key image
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)
Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!
https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u
Thank you.
Changed files in this update