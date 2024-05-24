Update 143 - Cursed Sands equipment unlocks

Hi all,
We fixed a data problem on the Cursed Sands map. It prevented equipment associated with the map, e.g. the Sage armor set, from being unlocked.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update