Fantasy Survivors update for 24 May 2024

Update 143 - Cursed Sands equipment unlocks

Update 143 - Cursed Sands equipment unlocks

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

We fixed a data problem on the Cursed Sands map. It prevented equipment associated with the map, e.g. the Sage armor set, from being unlocked.

Till later,
André

