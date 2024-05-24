Hotfix（Alpha version）- v1.0.107.75

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to the stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to the Alpha version as described below.

📜 Balance:

Reduced the purchase price of trade goods (not applicable to old saves).

Optimized the fluctuation effects of trade prices (not applicable to old saves).

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Contact us:

Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community