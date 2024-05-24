 Skip to content

幸存者幻想曲/Survivor Fantasia update for 24 May 2024

Version 1.5.0 Item Linkage Update

24 May 2024

  1. Added linkage effects to items, enhancing the power of over 30 items.
  2. Introduced 3 new items: Prism, Thunder Dagger, and Healing Arrow.
  • The total number of upgradeable items has now reached 60+.
  1. The "Hook Punch" ability no longer causes forward displacement.
  2. Fixed bugs related to certain items.
  3. Corrected errors in the textures of some items.
  4. Modified the logic of certain items.
  5. Updated the visual effects of certain items.
  6. Resolved a bug causing spawn points in the forest map to get stuck.
  7. Fixed a bug where button switch sounds were heard upon entering the main interface.
  8. Reduced the size of monsters and adjusted the font for damage numbers.
  9. Made modifications to certain logic in the shop.

