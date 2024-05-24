Version 1.5.0 Item Linkage Update

- Added linkage effects to items, enhancing the power of over 30 items.
- Introduced 3 new items: Prism, Thunder Dagger, and Healing Arrow.
- The total number of upgradeable items has now reached 60+.
- The "Hook Punch" ability no longer causes forward displacement.
- Fixed bugs related to certain items.
- Corrected errors in the textures of some items.
- Modified the logic of certain items.
- Updated the visual effects of certain items.
- Resolved a bug causing spawn points in the forest map to get stuck.
- Fixed a bug where button switch sounds were heard upon entering the main interface.
- Reduced the size of monsters and adjusted the font for damage numbers.
- Made modifications to certain logic in the shop.
