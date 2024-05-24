- Catch up with stand-alone version
- Avatar recorder refresh, mirror mode, pickup recording, improved sync of audio recordings
- Avatar glitches cleaned up
Tranzient update for 24 May 2024
Hotfix 1.19.00.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit AliveInMusic Content Depot 903911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update