Tranzient update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix 1.19.00.04

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Catch up with stand-alone version
  • Avatar recorder refresh, mirror mode, pickup recording, improved sync of audio recordings
  • Avatar glitches cleaned up

