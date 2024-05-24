 Skip to content

Gravity Sketch VR update for 24 May 2024

6.2.18

Build 14479898 · Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🚀 Features & Improvements

  • Stage floor now follows center of sketch and more accurately represents its size; introduced experimental “grid” option
  • Collab thumbnails now update on leaving the room

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused users to be disconnected from Collab on minor connection fluctuations.
  • Fixed wrong light position on environment loading
  • Fixed not being able to log into Google via web browser
  • Fixed not being able to scale some menus and UI elements

