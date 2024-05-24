🚀 Features & Improvements
- Stage floor now follows center of sketch and more accurately represents its size; introduced experimental “grid” option
- Collab thumbnails now update on leaving the room
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused users to be disconnected from Collab on minor connection fluctuations.
- Fixed wrong light position on environment loading
- Fixed not being able to log into Google via web browser
- Fixed not being able to scale some menus and UI elements
Changed files in this update