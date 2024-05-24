Hotfix 1.0.2

Implemented different small hotfixes including:
- Saw a small performance decrease after yesterday's keybinding update, this has been fixed.
- When doing a keybind you will not be performing an attack after exiting the menu.
- Souls are now faster to attract to the player and it should not be possible to have less souls on the map than needed to complete quest.
- Once in a while Razak would not spawn his minions, this should be fixed now.
- Fixed a couple of very rare game breaking bugs.
Changed files in this update