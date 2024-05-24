 Skip to content

Margoq's Lair update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix 1.0.2

Build 14479875 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:39:14 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implemented different small hotfixes including:

  • Saw a small performance decrease after yesterday's keybinding update, this has been fixed.
  • When doing a keybind you will not be performing an attack after exiting the menu.
  • Souls are now faster to attract to the player and it should not be possible to have less souls on the map than needed to complete quest.
  • Once in a while Razak would not spawn his minions, this should be fixed now.
  • Fixed a couple of very rare game breaking bugs.

