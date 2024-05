Share · View all patches · Build 14479823 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Bugs :

Fixed a bug that prevented the recently added Italian language from being available (thanks Alessandro).

Fixed a bug with the Imp's -10% charm, which accumulated when leaving and re-entering the game (thanks Skoflt).

Balancing:

Nerfed Albrecht's Noble passive (22/22/22 regeneration instead of 30/30/30).

Buffed Carmenide's Tracker passive (3 Fragility instead of 2).