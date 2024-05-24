 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Open Beta update for 24 May 2024

⚙️ Open Beta Patch ⚙️

Share · View all patches · Build 14479781 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OI YOU'Z SPEED FREEKS

 
With the beta well under way, the Grotz have been working ta fix da biggest problems!

  • Fixed multiple crashes 
  • Fixed beta countdown timer in WAAAGH! Path
  • Added "connected to PROS" image in the main menu

We are still looking into issues preventing some users from starting the game.
 
If you are still getting an error or unable to start the game after this patch contact our support at: https://to.plaion.com/speedfreeks40ksupport

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:

Website
Steam Discussions
Discord
r/SpeedFreeks
Suggest Features & Report Bugs
Technical Support

Changed files in this update

Depot 2419651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link