⚙️ Open Beta Patch ⚙️

OI YOU'Z SPEED FREEKS
With the beta well under way, the Grotz have been working ta fix da biggest problems!
- Fixed multiple crashes
- Fixed beta countdown timer in WAAAGH! Path
- Added "connected to PROS" image in the main menu
We are still looking into issues preventing some users from starting the game.
If you are still getting an error or unable to start the game after this patch contact our support at: https://to.plaion.com/speedfreeks40ksupport
Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:
Website
Steam Discussions
Discord
r/SpeedFreeks
Suggest Features & Report Bugs
Technical Support
Changed files in this update