⚙️ Open Beta Patch ⚙️

Share · View all patches · Build 14479781 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

OI YOU'Z SPEED FREEKS



With the beta well under way, the Grotz have been working ta fix da biggest problems!

Fixed multiple crashes

Fixed beta countdown timer in WAAAGH! Path

Added "connected to PROS" image in the main menu

We are still looking into issues preventing some users from starting the game.



If you are still getting an error or unable to start the game after this patch contact our support at: https://to.plaion.com/speedfreeks40ksupport

