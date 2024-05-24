 Skip to content

Liu Shan Maker update for 24 May 2024

0524 New updates!

Last edited 24 May 2024 – 09:09:23 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Adjusting voice and effect sounds.
2.Plotting issue fixed.

Thank you for your support and encouragement!
Playmeow Games

