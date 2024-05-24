 Skip to content

The Curse of Feldar Vale update for 24 May 2024

Update V1.031

24 May 2024

Hi Folks.

Just a small update to fix a couple of minor bugs.

  • Fix - If a party has visited a level but none of them are currently on that level, the Jump Move button is highlighted and can be pressed but a jump move does not occur. Jump Move does not work between levels, so the button should not have been highlighted.

  • Fix - If the player casts a spell that targets their own units and a unit occupies a tile on another level that has the same tile number as the current level, the tile on the current level is highlighted even though there is no unit on it.

We hope you enjoy this update and please let us know if you encounter any problems.

All the best.

Ian & Jann

