Update 1.0.4 More bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14479500 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Some more bug fixes this time. I am currently working on the sell button, but I made some bug fixes that I thought was worth releasing in their own update.

I also took the opportunity to implement an improvement of the navigation button from a suggestion on the Discord. Full list below:

Improvements

Up and Down navigation buttons now move the camera to the base instead of going all the way to the other side. Pressing the same button again moves the camera to the mining edge.

Bug fixes