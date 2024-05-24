Update 1.0.4 More bug fixes

Some more bug fixes this time. I am currently working on the sell button, but I made some bug fixes that I thought was worth releasing in their own update.
I also took the opportunity to implement an improvement of the navigation button from a suggestion on the Discord. Full list below:
Improvements
- Up and Down navigation buttons now move the camera to the base instead of going all the way to the other side. Pressing the same button again moves the camera to the mining edge.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a crash when warning icons was on and base was extended all the way to the sides
- Fixed miners getting stuck at the edges of the map
- Fixed rails getting out of the map border
- Fixed 100% cpu usage on the Steam deck even when playing on smaller bases
- Create control group button no longer overlaps with control group 9 button
Changed files in this update