-
New Props
- Kei Truck
- Garmin C1 Chrono
- ICORE noshoot on stand
-
New Functionality
- Set your own WSB default Start Position, Stage Brief, Procedure & Build Notes text
- Adjusted ICORE noshoot pivot point, should be easier to position
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed spell check dialog showing behind WSB
- Fixed hardcovers flickering in ICORE targets
- Fixed problems uploading stage to StageCentral
- Fixed camera selection for StageCentral thumbnail
Practisim Designer update for 24 May 2024
Kei Truck, Garmin C1 Chrono, Set your own default WSB text fields
