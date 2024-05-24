 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 24 May 2024

Kei Truck, Garmin C1 Chrono, Set your own default WSB text fields

Share · View all patches · Build 14479482 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 17:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • Kei Truck
    • Garmin C1 Chrono
    • ICORE noshoot on stand

  • New Functionality

    • Set your own WSB default Start Position, Stage Brief, Procedure & Build Notes text
    • Adjusted ICORE noshoot pivot point, should be easier to position

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed spell check dialog showing behind WSB
    • Fixed hardcovers flickering in ICORE targets
    • Fixed problems uploading stage to StageCentral
    • Fixed camera selection for StageCentral thumbnail

