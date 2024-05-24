-
Congratulations to the two players who won on the 19th of this month for their custom NPC characters.
Add sandbox mode to enjoy the fun of simple construction.
Display information, operating hours, and current technology level in the new business model.
Game console sound optimization.
Internet Cafe Evolution update for 24 May 2024
Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.5)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
