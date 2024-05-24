 Skip to content

Internet Cafe Evolution update for 24 May 2024

Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 14479442 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 09:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Congratulations to the two players who won on the 19th of this month for their custom NPC characters.

  2. Add sandbox mode to enjoy the fun of simple construction.

  3. Display information, operating hours, and current technology level in the new business model.

  4. Game console sound optimization.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2600601
  • Loading history…
