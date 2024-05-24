LAN online support and recent updates

[Compatibility]

Due to support for online and some radical optimizations, some incompatible large-scale changes have been added.

Upgrade version number to v0.6.0.1

[Online]

Supports running multiple games simultaneously on this machine.

Supported experimental LAN connectivity (further development is required to improve the support).

The server can set the listening port number in the settings and start the service after the game is opened.

The client can join the game on the start interface, enter the server's IP and port number, set a username and password to connect.

In a game, there will be a limit on the number of times an IP can register with the server and the number of incorrect password attempts. If there are more than three attempts within a day, the server may automatically block it.

Access takes a certain amount of time, and once you can see the character, you can switch levels with the Q or E keys to refresh the screen.

Added data compression, sharding, and sharding retransmission mechanisms to the online system.

Merge a large number of requests.

Adjusted some drawing logic.

Automatically count the average latency and adjust the rendering frame rate on time.

When a new user connects, create three controllable human units for them.

The statistics interface has added two options: declare war and sum. This is only applicable to groups of other players and cannot declare war on neutral NPC groups or sum up opposing NPC groups.

After declaring war, both groups will immediately become hostile. And seeking peace will only restore a friendly state after both parties seek peace.

[Performance optimization]

Significantly increased the speed of fast forward.

Several system configuration items have been added, including not recording runtime and not loading and unloading blocks during fast forwarding.

Adjusting them can make fast forward faster.

Optimize the performance of character actions and some internal mechanisms.

Outside the camera range, no longer display all characters, only important ones are displayed.

When the lens is reduced to a very small size, only important people are ignored in the floor display.

[Decoupling]

Remove game targets and merge them into the script in the form of a task chain.

Removed code coupling for preset groups such as Human Rebel Creatures, Giant Worms, and Chaotic Empires.

Abandoned the default hostile markers of organisms, it is possible to specify their specific group to become hostile, in order to reduce code coupling with the group.

The default hostile flag of the abandoned blueprint item rule should be replaced by specifying the default group of the blueprint.

[Blueprint]

The blueprint editing interface has added a small tool for generating random caves, The modder can adjust parameters to generate the desired cave.

Added some maze rooms generated using tools.

The better generation parameters for maze rooms of different sizes (3,27,27) are density 0.4, number of steps 1, and number of neighbors 4.

Most maze blocks now have maze rooms that are 27 27 in size A small amount will be 18 18 in size and 9 9 in size.

You can use this tool to create larger mazes, where the larger the maze, the more natural the terrain of the room.

Added 20 generated 117 117 dungeon blueprints, with one placed in each block

You can specify a prefix and starting ID on the debugging page to generate a batch of blueprints in bulk,

It will directly generate the corresponding JSON file in the execution directory, which can be directly dragged and dropped as a mod to the data_core directory.

We will also collect the names of these blueprints into a txt file for Modder to easily place them in the blueprint pool configuration.

Blueprint rule merge performance slightly optimized

When placing items in the blueprint, the number of items placed will be multiplied by the value assigned by the item pool.

Added some surface relics

[Biological simulation]

The expected lifespan will be displayed in the character details.

The characters are divided into three stages: infancy, underage, adulthood, and using different sleep patterns.

Species can define baseline lifespan and additional lifespan

When creating a creature, the preset lifespan is equal to the baseline lifespan plus rnd (0, extra lifespan)

After reaching the preset lifespan, there is a continuous probability of natural death.

When a character is resurrected, if their age has exceeded their expected lifespan, their expected lifespan will be automatically extended.

When the number of group units exceeds 50, organisms will not spontaneously tiller

Adjusted the germination rate and number of results of oil insect spores

A new sign for sowing after eating has been added, and organisms with this sign will sow an oil worm spore when their food intake exceeds 1g.

A new symbol has been added, indicating that herbivorous organisms with this symbol will damage plants when eating.

Collectors and nest oil worms have signs of sowing and nibbling after feeding, consuming existing vegetation and sowing oil worm spores into it, making the environment more dangerous.

Added oil insect spore inhibition coating, which can prevent spore seeding and also prevent oil insect plants from producing oil insects.

Fireproof coatings and oil insect spore suppression coatings can be exchanged for points

[Eating and Metabolism]

Increased water intake and satiety when consuming plants

Species can define an excreta table, which is used as the default excreta conversion when food does not have a conversion table.

The conversion table of food can include universal excreta, which will automatically convert into the excreta table of species.

When the character eats, a portion of the food is converted into gastrointestinal substances, while another portion is converted into the character's biomass to increase weight.

Food is converted into 65% sewage and 25% excreta by default.

When a character excretes, they only excrete items from their digestive system. If their digestive system is empty, the character will not excrete.

[Reaction]

When the combustion product is air, it will not actually create air objects.

[Script]

A task can define an upper limit on the number of biological species it wants to generate, and it will not continue to generate when the number of existing individuals reaches this limit.

The covert task has set a maximum limit of 3 for the number of oil bugs in the nest, to avoid the presence of too many wandering oil bugs in the world.

The preset characters can now define preset equipment

The player's animal at the beginning of the game automatically equips an artificial trap pass

Added automatic resurrection flag, characters with this flag will be automatically resurrected when they die

Character presets can define certain symbols, and characters created from presets will automatically carry these symbols. (Can create key NPC characters that automatically resurrect in the script)

[Hunting and Fighting]

Units in the same group won't hunt each other anymore.

When a character follows others, they will not pursue enemy units beyond a certain distance, and their main goal is to follow.

[Interaction]

The character defaults to automatic climbing, and when the character's horizontal movement is blocked and can move up and down, it automatically moves up and down. Prioritize climbing upwards,

When unable to climb upwards, attempts will be made to climb downwards.

It is possible to prohibit automatic climbing of characters in behavior management, which is only a change in player feedback and will not affect the character's self movement.

[Other]

The default favorability of family members is 80