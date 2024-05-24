Update 0.8.1.2

The main focus of this update is the 4-Player Brawl Mode, the future 0.8.2 update will provide more game content suitable for all modes. This update will be carried out at 9:00 am on May 24, 2024, UTC time. At that time, the server will undergo update maintenance for about 120 minutes.

Player colors will now be clearly marked on the map.

The size of the four corners of the map has been reduced.

Note: This change aims to slightly nerf the Mobile Beacon and Overlord combo in high MMR range.

All experimental units will begin to self-destruct 40 seconds after the start of combat: losing 2% of health per second.

Note: This change aims to reduce the situation where neutral units win the round.

The round in which unit reinforcements appear in a 4-Player Brawl is adjusted from rounds 2, 5, and 8 to rounds 2, 5, 7, and 9.

Note: This change aims to provide 4-Player Brawl players with more opportunities to adjust their strategies.

In 4-Player Brwal, the [Sticky Oil Bomb] in the R&D Center is replaced by [Redeployment].

Note: This change aims to provide 4-Player Brawl players with more opportunities to adjust their strategies.

The color and look of the HP bars of units and core buildings have been slightly adjusted.