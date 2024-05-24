Update 0.8.1.2

The main focus of this update is the 4-Player Brawl Mode, the future 0.8.2 update will provide more game content suitable for all modes. This update will be carried out at 9:00 am on May 24, 2024, UTC time. At that time, the server will undergo update maintenance for about 120 minutes.
4-Player Brawl Changes
-
Player colors will now be clearly marked on the map.
-
The size of the four corners of the map has been reduced.
Note: This change aims to slightly nerf the Mobile Beacon and Overlord combo in high MMR range.
-
All experimental units will begin to self-destruct 40 seconds after the start of combat: losing 2% of health per second.
Note: This change aims to reduce the situation where neutral units win the round.
-
The round in which unit reinforcements appear in a 4-Player Brawl is adjusted from rounds 2, 5, and 8 to rounds 2, 5, 7, and 9.
Note: This change aims to provide 4-Player Brawl players with more opportunities to adjust their strategies.
-
In 4-Player Brwal, the [Sticky Oil Bomb] in the R&D Center is replaced by [Redeployment].
Note: This change aims to provide 4-Player Brawl players with more opportunities to adjust their strategies.
-
The color and look of the HP bars of units and core buildings have been slightly adjusted.
-
A new experimental unit, Experimental Wraith, has been added.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue causing the game to freeze.
- Fixed an issue where AI takeover in a 4-Player Brawl would sometimes cause data error.
- Fixed an issue that would cause an error in score calculation if 3 players surrendered in a 4-Player Brawl.
- Fixed some other display bugs.
Changed depots in internal_test2 branch