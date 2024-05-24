 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 24 May 2024

Update 0.8.1.2

Update 0.8.1.2

Last edited 24 May 2024

The main focus of this update is the 4-Player Brawl Mode, the future 0.8.2 update will provide more game content suitable for all modes. This update will be carried out at 9:00 am on May 24, 2024, UTC time. At that time, the server will undergo update maintenance for about 120 minutes.

4-Player Brawl Changes

  • Player colors will now be clearly marked on the map.

  • The size of the four corners of the map has been reduced.
    Note: This change aims to slightly nerf the Mobile Beacon and Overlord combo in high MMR range.

  • All experimental units will begin to self-destruct 40 seconds after the start of combat: losing 2% of health per second.
    Note: This change aims to reduce the situation where neutral units win the round.

  • The round in which unit reinforcements appear in a 4-Player Brawl is adjusted from rounds 2, 5, and 8 to rounds 2, 5, 7, and 9.
    Note: This change aims to provide 4-Player Brawl players with more opportunities to adjust their strategies.

  • In 4-Player Brwal, the [Sticky Oil Bomb] in the R&D Center is replaced by [Redeployment].
    Note: This change aims to provide 4-Player Brawl players with more opportunities to adjust their strategies.

  • The color and look of the HP bars of units and core buildings have been slightly adjusted.

  • A new experimental unit, Experimental Wraith, has been added.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue causing the game to freeze.
  • Fixed an issue where AI takeover in a 4-Player Brawl would sometimes cause data error.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause an error in score calculation if 3 players surrendered in a 4-Player Brawl.
  • Fixed some other display bugs.

