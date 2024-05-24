 Skip to content

Way of Rhea update for 24 May 2024

v1.0.3

24 May 2024

Fixes issue where you could bypass the second to last ice puzzle in the second ice level by:

  • Exiting the puzzle without Snow Crab, triggering the save point for yourself
  • Backtracking into the puzzle again, and letting Snow Crab out so he can trigger the save point as well
  • Hitting the reset button, and spawning at the save point that you both reached (but never simultaneously)

Find a way to cheese a puzzle? Have feedback? Just need a hint? The quickest way to get a hold of me is our Discord.

Cheers,
Mason

Changed files in this update

