Fixes issue where you could bypass the second to last ice puzzle in the second ice level by:
- Exiting the puzzle without Snow Crab, triggering the save point for yourself
- Backtracking into the puzzle again, and letting Snow Crab out so he can trigger the save point as well
- Hitting the reset button, and spawning at the save point that you both reached (but never simultaneously)
Find a way to cheese a puzzle? Have feedback? Just need a hint? The quickest way to get a hold of me is our Discord.
Cheers,
Mason
Changed files in this update