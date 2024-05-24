Share · View all patches · Build 14479191 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Fixes issue where you could bypass the second to last ice puzzle in the second ice level by:

Exiting the puzzle without Snow Crab, triggering the save point for yourself

Backtracking into the puzzle again, and letting Snow Crab out so he can trigger the save point as well

Hitting the reset button, and spawning at the save point that you both reached (but never simultaneously)

Cheers,

Mason