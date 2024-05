Share · View all patches · Build 14479125 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Update Notes:

-Gayson can no longer attack if James is in the room. If triggered, he will wait for James to leave-

-Added a tooltip on night 3 to teach hiding under the bed-

-Other small balance tweaks-

-Fixed night 1 tooltips appearing when they shouldn't-

Please submit any bugs you encounter to gamer572yt@gmail.com