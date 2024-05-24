Update 2024-05-24

Share · View all patches · Build 14479096 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Added

Crafting item

Water Vaynell

Added a water Vaynell to locate 1st water grade. Can be crafted at the Mysterious altar.

Coin shop item

Water grade change parchment

Added the Water grade change parchment, which allows you to randomly change the water grade in your personal town. Available for purchase in the coin shop.

36Types of Titles

Artisan's Title [Block Gatherer]

Artisan's Title [Block Investigator]

Artisan's Title [Block Searcher]

Artisan's Title [Block Excavator]

Artisan's Title [Block Completer]

Artisan's Title [Block Curator]

Artisan's Title [Animal Gatherer]

Artisan's Title [Animal Investigator]

Artisan's Title [Animal Searcher]

Artisan's Title [Animal Excavator]

Artisan's Title [Animal Completer]

Artisan's Title [Animal Curator]

Artisan's Title [Furniture Gatherer]

Artisan's Title [Furniture Investigator]

Artisan's Title [Furniture Searcher]

Artisan's Title [Furniture Excavator]

Artisan's Title [Furniture Completer]

Artisan's Title [Furniture Curator]

Artisan's Title [Food Gatherer]

Artisan's Title [Food Investigator]

Artisan's Title [Food Searcher]

Artisan's Title [Food Excavator]

Artisan's Title [Food Completer]

Artisan's Title [Food Curator]

Artisan's Title [Tool Gatherer]

Artisan's Title [Tool Investigator]

Artisan's Title [Tool Searcher]

Artisan's Title [Tool Excavator]

Artisan's Title [Tool Completer]

Artisan's Title [Tool Curator]

Artisan's Title [Clothes Gatherer]

Artisan's Title [Clothes Investigator]

Artisan's Title [Clothes Searcher]

Artisan's Title [Clothes Excavator]

Artisan's Title [Clothes Completer]

Artisan's Title [Clothes Curator]

Titles that can be crafted using titles obtained from item collections have been added.

Collection

Artisan's Title

The titles you crafted can be registered in Artisan's Title

improved

Items in the Item Collection have been updated. Items that can only be obtained in events have been replaced with other items. Registered locations remain registered even after replacement.

Adjusted the vehicle height that were positioned too low. The following items have been adjusted

Phoibos at Midday

Cumulus of the Morning

Lunaflos in the Midnight

Water Vaynell has been added, and the description of the locating of plant mastery has been changed

Hunger emoticon no longer appears when taking screenshots. Other emoticons are retained.

When taking a screenshot, if you press Shift and PrintScreen at the same time, the background will be removed.

BugFixed

A bug where the 11 types of fishing rods added in the last update could not be disassembled has been fixed.

The bug where MDF came out when cutting plywood has been fixed.

The issue where the probability value according to the mastery level was not applied when making bait has been fixed.

Etc.

The Unsealed Goblin Treasure Chest will no longer be craftable after the next update.