Besiege: The Splintered Sea is out now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165710/Besiege_The_Splintered_Sea/
We’re celebrating The Splintered Sea’s launch with a biggest ever sale on Besiege, 75% off!
The Sound Update
Besiege’s free Sound Update is now live! This update brings a new sound system to Besiege, adds a bunch of new sound effects and brings a host of improvements & bug fixes. You can learn more about the Sound changes here and there’s a full changelog at the bottom of this post.
Besiege Supporter Edition
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41069/Besiege_Supporter_Edition/
The Besiege supporter edition is now available to purchase, as a way to offer additional support to Spiderling & our development of Besiege! The bundle includes a mastered album of Besiege’s soundtrack and a unique animated skin for the Source Cube, giving it the appearance of a motorized engine.
Share your creations
More Information about The Splintered Sea
If you’d like to learn more about The Splintered Sea, you can check out a series of posts we made, where we take a deeper dive into its features and some advice on building machines for water:
V1.5 - (21214) Changelog
- Fixed some performance issues with the glass build surfaces
- Ballasts now have a maximum mass of 3 instead of 2
- Fixed grabbers not being able to grab things if what they held was destroyed
- Fixed center of mass display tool being somewhat offset to what actually happens in simulation
- Replaced audio management system
- Added soft limiting audio mastering so many loud sfx don't get overly loud
- In world audio sources now respond to pitch stretching at different time scales
- New audio sliders in options menu for physics, blocks, ui, sfx
- New breaking and collision sfx on various blocks
- Collision sounds are now proportional to impact
- New cannon fire sfx
- New wheel motor sfx
- New steering hinge and block sfx
- New flamethrower sfx
- New piston sfx
- New propeller sounds
- Center of mass display orb now is red rather than blue
- Flying block actually spins as fast as the speed is set to
- Fireball model updated
- Fireball now creates a burst of firespread on collision
- Updated fire spread system a little to get a more natural spreading and to fix a couple of issues
- Better use of space and centering on thumbnails
- Fixed damage and fire consistently affecting eachother and joint health
- Changed FPS display to be a rolling average, and added optional new performance graph
- Center of mass now updates when changing block parameters like mass, and when using undo and redo of blockmapper values
- Newly placed shortening blocks now receive mass appropriate to their length
- Added ability to mirror half pipes and wood panels
- Made spikes and blades less likely to break off so they aren't weaker than a machine of wood
- Small update to the appearance of the wooden panel block
- New wooden panels will now join correctly centered
- Colliders on the halfpipe block are now properly symmetrical
- Fixed and updated how dragged blocks calculate their cylinders to avoid them looking to flip on sim start and other times
- Fixed an issue where loading certain NaN values on machines would crash the game
- Polished boulder texture a little bit
- Bomb explosion now spawn in the center of the bomb as it should
- Fixed some issues with burning visuals some parts becoming more or less darkened than they should have
- Moved torch from weapons to armor
- Optimised AI unit structure for better performance
- Grounding machine tool now tries to snap to terrain and objects underneath the machine
- Changed fog in sandbox and multiverse to make it not get denser around the immediate vicinity when looking towards the horizon to the sky
- Fixed using a camera block following a machine down beneath certain heights would make the camera not follow the machine properly,
- Fixed surface fragments looking weirdly crumbled and glitched (thought this was live but it was not)
- Fixed a bug with logic enabled camera blocks not showing the correct camera sometimes.
- AI's in multiplayer will no longer try and jump onto too tall things and kill themselfs in the attempt
- Fixed problem with grabbers and Vacuum block's not being able to grab onto new things after their currently grabbed object exploded
- Fixed a case where modify tool selection would not save an undo state correctly while not in advanced building mode
- Fixed issue with not being able to pin sharp blocks
Changed files in this update