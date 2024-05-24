Besiege: The Splintered Sea is out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165710/Besiege_The_Splintered_Sea/

We’re celebrating The Splintered Sea’s launch with a biggest ever sale on Besiege, 75% off!

Besiege’s free Sound Update is now live! This update brings a new sound system to Besiege, adds a bunch of new sound effects and brings a host of improvements & bug fixes. You can learn more about the Sound changes here and there’s a full changelog at the bottom of this post.

Besiege Supporter Edition

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41069/Besiege_Supporter_Edition/

The Besiege supporter edition is now available to purchase, as a way to offer additional support to Spiderling & our development of Besiege! The bundle includes a mastered album of Besiege’s soundtrack and a unique animated skin for the Source Cube, giving it the appearance of a motorized engine.

Share your creations

We’re really excited to see all the wacky & wonderful creations you build for The Splintered Sea! Post them on Twitter with the hashtag #BuiltWithBesiege to share with us and the rest of the community. :)

Live Stream

Our new community manager, Sam, will be doing a livestream on Twitch this evening at 18:00 BST (17:00 UTC) where you can watch him play through the new campaign levels and ask questions about the game & expansion!

Sam is relatively new to Besiege, so please be kind :)

More Information about The Splintered Sea

If you’d like to learn more about The Splintered Sea, you can check out a series of posts we made, where we take a deeper dive into its features and some advice on building machines for water:





V1.5 - (21214) Changelog