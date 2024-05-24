 Skip to content

MAJOR Besiege update for 24 May 2024

Besiege: The Splintered Sea is out now!

24 May 2024

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165710/Besiege_The_Splintered_Sea/

We’re celebrating The Splintered Sea’s launch with a biggest ever sale on Besiege, 75% off!

The Sound Update

Besiege’s free Sound Update is now live! This update brings a new sound system to Besiege, adds a bunch of new sound effects and brings a host of improvements & bug fixes. You can learn more about the Sound changes here and there’s a full changelog at the bottom of this post.

Besiege Supporter Edition

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41069/Besiege_Supporter_Edition/

The Besiege supporter edition is now available to purchase, as a way to offer additional support to Spiderling & our development of Besiege! The bundle includes a mastered album of Besiege’s soundtrack and a unique animated skin for the Source Cube, giving it the appearance of a motorized engine.

Share your creations

We’re really excited to see all the wacky & wonderful creations you build for The Splintered Sea! Post them on Twitter with the hashtag #BuiltWithBesiege to share with us and the rest of the community. :)

Live Stream

Our new community manager, Sam, will be doing a livestream on Twitch this evening at 18:00 BST (17:00 UTC) where you can watch him play through the new campaign levels and ask questions about the game & expansion!
Sam is relatively new to Besiege, so please be kind :)

More Information about The Splintered Sea

If you’d like to learn more about The Splintered Sea, you can check out a series of posts we made, where we take a deeper dive into its features and some advice on building machines for water:

Feature Overview #1

Feature Overview #2

Feature Overview #3

Feature Overview #4


V1.5 - (21214) Changelog

  • Fixed some performance issues with the glass build surfaces
  • Ballasts now have a maximum mass of 3 instead of 2
  • Fixed grabbers not being able to grab things if what they held was destroyed
  • Fixed center of mass display tool being somewhat offset to what actually happens in simulation
  • Replaced audio management system
  • Added soft limiting audio mastering so many loud sfx don't get overly loud
  • In world audio sources now respond to pitch stretching at different time scales
  • New audio sliders in options menu for physics, blocks, ui, sfx
  • New breaking and collision sfx on various blocks
  • Collision sounds are now proportional to impact
  • New cannon fire sfx
  • New wheel motor sfx
  • New steering hinge and block sfx
  • New flamethrower sfx
  • New piston sfx
  • New propeller sounds
  • Center of mass display orb now is red rather than blue
  • Flying block actually spins as fast as the speed is set to
  • Fireball model updated
  • Fireball now creates a burst of firespread on collision
  • Updated fire spread system a little to get a more natural spreading and to fix a couple of issues
  • Better use of space and centering on thumbnails
  • Fixed damage and fire consistently affecting eachother and joint health
  • Changed FPS display to be a rolling average, and added optional new performance graph
  • Center of mass now updates when changing block parameters like mass, and when using undo and redo of blockmapper values
  • Newly placed shortening blocks now receive mass appropriate to their length
  • Added ability to mirror half pipes and wood panels
  • Made spikes and blades less likely to break off so they aren't weaker than a machine of wood
  • Small update to the appearance of the wooden panel block
  • New wooden panels will now join correctly centered
  • Colliders on the halfpipe block are now properly symmetrical
  • Fixed and updated how dragged blocks calculate their cylinders to avoid them looking to flip on sim start and other times
  • Fixed an issue where loading certain NaN values on machines would crash the game
  • Polished boulder texture a little bit
  • Bomb explosion now spawn in the center of the bomb as it should
  • Fixed some issues with burning visuals some parts becoming more or less darkened than they should have
  • Moved torch from weapons to armor
  • Optimised AI unit structure for better performance
  • Grounding machine tool now tries to snap to terrain and objects underneath the machine
  • Changed fog in sandbox and multiverse to make it not get denser around the immediate vicinity when looking towards the horizon to the sky
  • Fixed using a camera block following a machine down beneath certain heights would make the camera not follow the machine properly,
  • Fixed surface fragments looking weirdly crumbled and glitched (thought this was live but it was not)
  • Fixed a bug with logic enabled camera blocks not showing the correct camera sometimes.
  • AI's in multiplayer will no longer try and jump onto too tall things and kill themselfs in the attempt
  • Fixed problem with grabbers and Vacuum block's not being able to grab onto new things after their currently grabbed object exploded
  • Fixed a case where modify tool selection would not save an undo state correctly while not in advanced building mode
  • Fixed issue with not being able to pin sharp blocks

