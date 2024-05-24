[v1.1] RELEASE COMMUNITY UPDATE!

This is a huge (and probably the last) step for A Void Shaper! This is the release of v1.1, the "long awaited" community update. It adds several features to the game and most of them were your ideas.

This are the new additions:

A new Boss Soundtrack , as well as a revised track that fits way better now, thanks to K1ngKapra !

Challenge Mode with 2 Bosses and an unique leaderboard!

Area Spawner that provides a more unique gameplay experience, use the new areas to your advantage! (inspired by Ball-it Hell, a similar game to AVS, released on the same day)

Tutorial Mode: Thanks to Cille and K1ngKapra, this game features a small, but hopefully helpful, tutorial (I'm not a fan of it myself, but I'm glad for any feedback)

Controller Support: The game should be way better playable with the controller or Steam Deck now.

Multipliers: The most awesome feature this update! Collect points to gain score multipliers for lots of thrill!

Colorblindness support: If you suffer from colorblindness you can now enable an Accessibility setting in the options that will show a letter on top of each enemy, this way each Enemy should be better distinguishable for you! Thanks to McBlubb for that!

Hall of Fame - Of course! I promised that and the Top 5 is now part of the Hall of Fame. Additionally the leaderboards will be reset, as soon as I publish this post.

On Top of these brand new features, there are also several bugfixes and of course the obligatory "performance improvements" due to several refactorings of the codebase.

To celebrate this release, I'll even add a 30% Discount (as soon as I figured out how to do that :D), so tell your friends and family that it's time to shape the void!

Another small tip for those who prefer a more direct mouse control: set the DPI via your mouse settings and set the ingame Mouse Sensitivity slider to the maximum value, this way the player is set to the mouse position on every frame! Since this game features cursor based controls, it would be quite hard to achieve the same feeling with a sensitivity slider, since I'd need to do some calculations and move the player relatively instead of binding the player to the mouse position (pro tip: keep the windows settings on 6/11! Or else a deceleration or acceleration will be applied! Acceleration even leads to a "jumping" mouse cursor in this case). If you have a mouse software, I'm pretty sure that you're even able to set a DPI based on the current running game.

I hope this helps to provide you a better overall gameplay experience!

This is the last update of A Void Shaper, besides bug fixes and so on. I'm still open for feedback, but I'll most likely not implementing any changes anymore at this point. Every future project will still benefit from your feedback overall.

Thanks for being part of this journey, I hope that this update brings you some joy and maybe this game even inspires you to make your own game!

Stay tuned for some further small updates. There's a Making Of in the pipeline, another announcement regarding A Void Shaper itself and probably some news regarding the Soundtrack (made by K1ngKapra)!