Update is now available.

We have released an update today.
Rrelease notes
- Additional Achievements
New achievements, including hidden achievements, have been added.
- Improved environmental visuals and added direction
Various placements were added in the field and reactions were implemented when interacted with.
In addition, minor improvements have been made to the existing placement and presentation.
Visitors can enjoy an even more immersive experience while leisurely flying around in the tranquil space.
- Adjusted stage configuration from certain heights and above.
Modifications were made to landscape changes after 30,000 m altitude.
- Defects addressed
Several display and behavior issues were fixed.
