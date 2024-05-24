Update is now available.

Share · View all patches · Build 14478966 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:13:33 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for enjoying TENSEI!

We have released an update today.

Rrelease notes

- Additional Achievements

New achievements, including hidden achievements, have been added.

- Improved environmental visuals and added direction

Various placements were added in the field and reactions were implemented when interacted with.

In addition, minor improvements have been made to the existing placement and presentation.

Visitors can enjoy an even more immersive experience while leisurely flying around in the tranquil space.

- Adjusted stage configuration from certain heights and above.

Modifications were made to landscape changes after 30,000 m altitude.

- Defects addressed

Several display and behavior issues were fixed.

We look forward to your continued support of TENSEI.

Project Pegasus