Exploration & survival Update 01 (Beta)

Scattered debris

Survival has scattered debris now, so there is finally a reason to go somewhere.

You can find mostly Steel hull parts, or even storage boxes with some items

Parts are randomly damaged

You can also find escape pods containing ship plans and some small loot (No injured crewmates yet)

Added Main Stats

Hunger - You can eat food from the inventory

Thirst - no water yet, but some foods have a lot of water inside

Energy - Used for regenerating health. (energy is regenerated by food and water)

Cloth

Can be crafted, (only primitive plant fiber cloth for now)

Cloth occupies predetermined cloth sloths

Is damaged by heavy duty work, like mining (also visual)

Affects wearers stats, like damage resistance, movement speed (it has a lot effects that do nothing at this moment)

Cloth slots

Shoes

Bottom

Top

Head

Jacket

Face mask

Eye mask (or glasses)

Spacesuit Slot

Lot of cloth items occupy more than one slot, for example default SpaceWorthy overal is "top" and "bottom".

Cloth can be unequiped at Inventory menu (same as Storage slots)

Stat Effects

Effects with delay, something that I personaly never seen in any other game. For example Drink murky water, thirst is fixed, everything is fine, but there is hidden stat effect waiting to happen, after 3 hours you got sick stomach effect. Or You eat beans, and you have fart problems tomorow.

(There is unfortunetly no murky water or farts, yet. I only prepared system for such things.) Farts could be good way to mess up your stealth.

You can tell me ideas for funny or interesting stat effects, but It should make some sense. (No drugs, No alcohol)

Damage and sickness

Added

Ceramics, crafted at pottery as raw ceramic, then must be baked (like Coke pocket)

Liquid item storage, new ceramic jugs can store liquid as items, can be equiped as backpack

(liquid cannot exist in physical item form, unless its goo liquid like crude oil)

(liquid cannot exist in physical item form, unless its goo liquid like crude oil) Added Simple Beacon Scanner, only returns value of distance to nearest beacon (all directions). Included in new Navigation Room. Old mighty Beacon Scanner would spoil exploration for beginners, and it's also harder to use.

Chemical lab can now craft two diferent items at the same time, rubber and liquid fuel.

Solid fuel can be crafted and can be filled into solid rocket engine,

Solid rocket engine is crafted empty and can be refilled after its burned. It can be filled partly

Steam engine now needs water.

Added Edible items, berries (grows on bush) and packed food (loot from debris)

Added Sickle tool for non destructive harvesting foliage (it regrows later)

Ship Blueprint Plan item (loot from escape pod debris). When attached to Building manager table, you can spawn planed parts of that structure.

I found out that I actually have to add water on the planet when I already integrated water items into crafting tree. So there are water lakes, but no collision, no swiming, no drowning, only harvesting water into jug.

Steel building parts can be demolished and you get some items from them

Contextual info about interaction of selected inventory item, for example "Eat (Right Mouse Button)"

There is more, but I forgot, since it's kind of medium-large update.

Other improvements