I made the tutorial more accessible by adding as little text as possible so it didn't break minimalism, but will help to start for this who was confused.

Rewrite renderer, so it fix issue where the overlapped area is displayed incorrectly at certain levels.

Replaced levels 1-4 and 22 in Tetragon.