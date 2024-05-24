 Skip to content

Shell of a King update for 24 May 2024

Weekly Update 1.0n

Share · View all patches · Build 14478349 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The third weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks.
Change List:

  • Add 'take damage' red vignette effect, toggleable defaulted to on
  • Add small player healthbar, toggleable defaulted to off
  • Add ROTMG camera speed presets
  • Add 2k and 4k resolution options (largely untested)
  • Add shortcut to wishing pool when returning Book of Relics to the Archivist
  • Add Sthena quest marker to chapel if chose 'No' when answering her question
  • Put black background behind map
  • Improve visibility of purple ground tiles in lower sewers
  • Add a barrior preventing you from skipping to Queen's Pet
  • Prevent loud sounds when many projectiles hit an enemy at once
  • Holy Octahedron can no longer destroy clouds
  • Fix bug causing coins to grow in size
  • Fix bug causing you to become immune to poison
  • Fix bug causing Split to not move to 3rd location
  • Fix various visual bugs
  • Other small bug fixes

