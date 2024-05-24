Weekly Update 1.0n

The third weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks.
Change List:
- Add 'take damage' red vignette effect, toggleable defaulted to on
- Add small player healthbar, toggleable defaulted to off
- Add ROTMG camera speed presets
- Add 2k and 4k resolution options (largely untested)
- Add shortcut to wishing pool when returning Book of Relics to the Archivist
- Add Sthena quest marker to chapel if chose 'No' when answering her question
- Put black background behind map
- Improve visibility of purple ground tiles in lower sewers
- Add a barrior preventing you from skipping to Queen's Pet
- Prevent loud sounds when many projectiles hit an enemy at once
- Holy Octahedron can no longer destroy clouds
- Fix bug causing coins to grow in size
- Fix bug causing you to become immune to poison
- Fix bug causing Split to not move to 3rd location
- Fix various visual bugs
- Other small bug fixes
Changed files in this update