Weekly Update 1.0n

The third weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks.

Change List:

Add 'take damage' red vignette effect, toggleable defaulted to on

Add small player healthbar, toggleable defaulted to off

Add ROTMG camera speed presets

Add 2k and 4k resolution options (largely untested)

Add shortcut to wishing pool when returning Book of Relics to the Archivist

Add Sthena quest marker to chapel if chose 'No' when answering her question

Put black background behind map

Improve visibility of purple ground tiles in lower sewers

Add a barrior preventing you from skipping to Queen's Pet

Prevent loud sounds when many projectiles hit an enemy at once

Holy Octahedron can no longer destroy clouds

Fix bug causing coins to grow in size

Fix bug causing you to become immune to poison

Fix bug causing Split to not move to 3rd location

Fix various visual bugs

Other small bug fixes