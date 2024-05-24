 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lands of Hyberian update for 24 May 2024

The West Dunes Wererats are here!

Share · View all patches · Build 14478320 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--9.1--

New releases/fixes

  • New level available West Dunes.
  • 4 new achievements added.
  • Level cap raised to 15.
  • Fixed enemy health to show when combat starts when using stealth spell.
  • Fixed proper enemy health bar to display based on enemy health points.
  • Text fix for proper enemy character names displayed in combat/player logs.
  • West Goldencoast gold loot fixed to give proper amount of gold when spec'd into skill.
  • Fixed a glitch where you could exit boneyard without leveling up/looting the weapon coat skill, after beating it.
  • Map world text un-bolded so reading is clearer, for remaining text that were still set to bold.
  • Fixed issue when having max amount of gold, manually looting didn't give extra XP points for the perk.
  • Added a "?" button to show all unlocked world progression on the map so far for those that load game and may forget where they left off.
  • Fixed an issue where the last troll creature's health would disappear if you had a certain amount of health, on the kings island.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2521481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link