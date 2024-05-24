The West Dunes Wererats are here!

--9.1--
New releases/fixes
- New level available West Dunes.
- 4 new achievements added.
- Level cap raised to 15.
- Fixed enemy health to show when combat starts when using stealth spell.
- Fixed proper enemy health bar to display based on enemy health points.
- Text fix for proper enemy character names displayed in combat/player logs.
- West Goldencoast gold loot fixed to give proper amount of gold when spec'd into skill.
- Fixed a glitch where you could exit boneyard without leveling up/looting the weapon coat skill, after beating it.
- Map world text un-bolded so reading is clearer, for remaining text that were still set to bold.
- Fixed issue when having max amount of gold, manually looting didn't give extra XP points for the perk.
- Added a "?" button to show all unlocked world progression on the map so far for those that load game and may forget where they left off.
- Fixed an issue where the last troll creature's health would disappear if you had a certain amount of health, on the kings island.
Changed files in this update