HEART of CROWN Online update for 24 May 2024

『HEART of CROWN Online』Ver1.0.9 patch note

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed inaccuracies in the card designs of Attendant Maid Lily, Attendant Maid Honoka, and Attendant Maid Minnyang.
・Improved an issue where other players' coin displays and succession point displays would show unintended values, causing the game to stop progressing.
※ If you experience a similar issue, please report it again. Thank you for your cooperation.

