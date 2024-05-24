《the Chronicles of Dragon Wing》2024 Summer Update

The new version is 1.4.0 after the update
New 4th Skill unlock for the following characters!
- The Volt
- The Revived
- Black Succuba
- Card Master
- Alchemist
- Ascetic
- Phantom Edge
- Wolf Blade
- Valkyrie
- Nature Spirit
Balance Change
- Explode Shot (Wind Runner): Range decreases to 1-4 from 1-5
- Space Transfer (The Revived): Range decreases to 1-3 from 1-4
- Final Shot (Card Master): Range increases to 1-3 from 1-2
- Laser Beam (Temple Guardian): Range increases to 1-4 from 1-3
- Bullet Barrier (Eagle Eye): Range decreases to 1-3 from 1-5
- Preparation (Shadow Killer): Required cards increase to 3 from 2
- Avulsion (Bloody Claws): Cause 1 Bleeding instead of 2, added “Cause 1 more Bleeding to target with less HP”
- Soul Attack (Covenanter): Now ignore Dodge
- Phantom Edge: HP increases to 8 from 7
- Adventurer: HP increases to 8 from 7
- Flint (Thunder Spirit): Condition to decrease cooldown change to “move distance less equal to 3
- Dark Chaser: HP increases to 8 from 7
- Draw Art (Dark Chaser): Remove Slow Attack, used card or skill increases to 6 from 5 to trigger Silence Attack
- God of Death (The Death): Recover HP decreases to 1 from 2
- Holy Sacrifice (Guardian Angel): Range decreases to 0-3 from 0-5
- Folk Lottery: Price increases to 4 from 3, success rate decrease to 30% from 35%, gain gold increases to 8 from 3
- Void Staff: Price decreases to 12 from 13
- Yang’s Staff: Price decreases to 10 from 11
- Sprint Boots: Price decreases to 10 from 12
Character Rework
We modified all 4 skills for Fire Waver
- Burst Flame: Range decreases to 1-3 from 1-4, Damage increases to 3 from 2, Remove Seal
- Flame Dragon: Range increases to 1-4 from 1-3 (Straight), Damage decreases to 2 from 2/2/3
- Dragon Slayer: Range increases to 1-4 from 1-3
- Fervor Dance: Effect changes to remove all Slowdown and gain Sprint
Other Change
- Improve text
