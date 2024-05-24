 Skip to content

MAJOR The Chronicles of Dragon Wing - Reborn update for 24 May 2024

《the Chronicles of Dragon Wing》2024 Summer Update

MAJOR The Chronicles of Dragon Wing - Reborn update for 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version is 1.4.0 after the update

New 4th Skill unlock for the following characters!

  • The Volt
  • The Revived
  • Black Succuba
  • Card Master
  • Alchemist
  • Ascetic
  • Phantom Edge
  • Wolf Blade
  • Valkyrie
  • Nature Spirit

Balance Change

  • Explode Shot (Wind Runner): Range decreases to 1-4 from 1-5
  • Space Transfer (The Revived): Range decreases to 1-3 from 1-4
  • Final Shot (Card Master): Range increases to 1-3 from 1-2
  • Laser Beam (Temple Guardian): Range increases to 1-4 from 1-3
  • Bullet Barrier (Eagle Eye): Range decreases to 1-3 from 1-5
  • Preparation (Shadow Killer): Required cards increase to 3 from 2
  • Avulsion (Bloody Claws): Cause 1 Bleeding instead of 2, added “Cause 1 more Bleeding to target with less HP”
  • Soul Attack (Covenanter): Now ignore Dodge
  • Phantom Edge: HP increases to 8 from 7
  • Adventurer: HP increases to 8 from 7
  • Flint (Thunder Spirit): Condition to decrease cooldown change to “move distance less equal to 3
  • Dark Chaser: HP increases to 8 from 7
  • Draw Art (Dark Chaser): Remove Slow Attack, used card or skill increases to 6 from 5 to trigger Silence Attack
  • God of Death (The Death): Recover HP decreases to 1 from 2
  • Holy Sacrifice (Guardian Angel): Range decreases to 0-3 from 0-5
  • Folk Lottery: Price increases to 4 from 3, success rate decrease to 30% from 35%, gain gold increases to 8 from 3
  • Void Staff: Price decreases to 12 from 13
  • Yang’s Staff: Price decreases to 10 from 11
  • Sprint Boots: Price decreases to 10 from 12

Character Rework

We modified all 4 skills for Fire Waver

  • Burst Flame: Range decreases to 1-3 from 1-4, Damage increases to 3 from 2, Remove Seal
  • Flame Dragon: Range increases to 1-4 from 1-3 (Straight), Damage decreases to 2 from 2/2/3
  • Dragon Slayer: Range increases to 1-4 from 1-3
  • Fervor Dance: Effect changes to remove all Slowdown and gain Sprint

Other Change

  • Improve text

