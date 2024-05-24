Patch 0.2.0: NEW LEVEL, NEW ENEMIES, AND MORE

Hey everyone! Huge new update to the playtest today. As always, let me know your feedback in discord. Here are the details:
New Content:
- 1 new level (unlocked by beating Tutorial and Level 1)
- 3 new enemy types
- New section in the Tutorial level
- Music (finally) in all three levels
- Medals (time-trial style, so you get a higher medal for a better time)
- New level select screen that will show you your best time and medal earned
- End level screen now shows you your “Global Rank” in the leaderboard
- New main menu
Changes:
- Revamped tutorial text system so it should be harder to miss stuff now
- Crouch is now its own bindable action if you want to use it separately from the slide button
- You’re now limited to 6 consecutive wall jumps. Touching ground or air dashing will reset the counter.
- The game tracks your progress now so you will need to unlock later levels by beating the prior level.
- Settings menu is broken out into sub-categories now
- Run timer is now displayed / recorded at millisecond precision. There are some nuances here though:
- In game speedrun timer is still only displayed at 10th second granularity. Updating the time display more frequent than this just looks glitchy / bad IMO.
- Existing leaderboards (Tutorial and Level 1) are still at second precision.
- Some doors are faster now
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where tutorial text didn’t update if you remapped the controls to different buttons
- Fix visual flashing and sound spam that could happen when swimming in water at the surface
- Fix issue where the air dash UI would show up for knights while they were hidden behind walls
- Fix bug where you could shoot arrows even if you had none in your inventory (and your arrow count would go negative)
- Fixed controller issue where you couldn’t do some actions on the controller
Come chat about strategies, runs, secrets and more in the Discord! Here's the link: https://discord.gg/aU5naj2fgY
Changed files in this update