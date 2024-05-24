 Skip to content

Bloodthief Playtest update for 24 May 2024

Patch 0.2.0: NEW LEVEL, NEW ENEMIES, AND MORE

Share · View all patches · Build 14477889 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 17:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Huge new update to the playtest today. As always, let me know your feedback in discord. Here are the details:

New Content:

  • 1 new level (unlocked by beating Tutorial and Level 1)
  • 3 new enemy types
  • New section in the Tutorial level
  • Music (finally) in all three levels
  • Medals (time-trial style, so you get a higher medal for a better time)
  • New level select screen that will show you your best time and medal earned
  • End level screen now shows you your “Global Rank” in the leaderboard
  • New main menu

Changes:

  • Revamped tutorial text system so it should be harder to miss stuff now
  • Crouch is now its own bindable action if you want to use it separately from the slide button
  • You’re now limited to 6 consecutive wall jumps. Touching ground or air dashing will reset the counter.
  • The game tracks your progress now so you will need to unlock later levels by beating the prior level.
  • Settings menu is broken out into sub-categories now
  • Run timer is now displayed / recorded at millisecond precision. There are some nuances here though:
  • In game speedrun timer is still only displayed at 10th second granularity. Updating the time display more frequent than this just looks glitchy / bad IMO.
  • Existing leaderboards (Tutorial and Level 1) are still at second precision.
  • Some doors are faster now

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where tutorial text didn’t update if you remapped the controls to different buttons
  • Fix visual flashing and sound spam that could happen when swimming in water at the surface
  • Fix issue where the air dash UI would show up for knights while they were hidden behind walls
  • Fix bug where you could shoot arrows even if you had none in your inventory (and your arrow count would go negative)
  • Fixed controller issue where you couldn’t do some actions on the controller

Come chat about strategies, runs, secrets and more in the Discord! Here's the link: https://discord.gg/aU5naj2fgY

