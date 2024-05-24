Patch 0.2.0: NEW LEVEL, NEW ENEMIES, AND MORE

Share · View all patches · Build 14477889 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 17:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! Huge new update to the playtest today. As always, let me know your feedback in discord. Here are the details:

New Content:

1 new level (unlocked by beating Tutorial and Level 1)

3 new enemy types

New section in the Tutorial level

Music (finally) in all three levels

Medals (time-trial style, so you get a higher medal for a better time)

New level select screen that will show you your best time and medal earned

End level screen now shows you your “Global Rank” in the leaderboard

New main menu

Changes:

Revamped tutorial text system so it should be harder to miss stuff now

Crouch is now its own bindable action if you want to use it separately from the slide button

You’re now limited to 6 consecutive wall jumps. Touching ground or air dashing will reset the counter.

The game tracks your progress now so you will need to unlock later levels by beating the prior level.

Settings menu is broken out into sub-categories now

Run timer is now displayed / recorded at millisecond precision. There are some nuances here though:

In game speedrun timer is still only displayed at 10th second granularity. Updating the time display more frequent than this just looks glitchy / bad IMO.

Existing leaderboards (Tutorial and Level 1) are still at second precision.

Some doors are faster now

Fixes:

Fixed issue where tutorial text didn’t update if you remapped the controls to different buttons

Fix visual flashing and sound spam that could happen when swimming in water at the surface

Fix issue where the air dash UI would show up for knights while they were hidden behind walls

Fix bug where you could shoot arrows even if you had none in your inventory (and your arrow count would go negative)

Fixed controller issue where you couldn’t do some actions on the controller

Come chat about strategies, runs, secrets and more in the Discord! Here's the link: https://discord.gg/aU5naj2fgY