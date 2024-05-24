 Skip to content

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield update for 24 May 2024

Addressing Game Crashes Due to PC Environment

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have addressed an issue where the game would crash mid-stage depending on the player's PC environment.

If you are experiencing crashes, please try the following:

  1. Go to Options > Set V-Sync to OFF.
  2. Set the monitor refresh rate to 60Hz.

If you encounter any other issues or have feedback, please post them in the technical support section below:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2539880/discussions/1/

Thank you for your continued support of "C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield."

