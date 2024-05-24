Addressing Game Crashes Due to PC Environment

We have addressed an issue where the game would crash mid-stage depending on the player's PC environment.
If you are experiencing crashes, please try the following:
- Go to Options > Set V-Sync to OFF.
- Set the monitor refresh rate to 60Hz.
If you encounter any other issues or have feedback, please post them in the technical support section below:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2539880/discussions/1/
Thank you for your continued support of "C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield."
Changed files in this update