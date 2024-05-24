Hotfix Notes for v0.2.13

Bugfixes
- Hero no longer is visually displaced after toppling a statue.
- Fixed Veteran Endurance Trial map to use proper pit
- Fixed miscellaneous visual positioning glitches
- Enemies that step onto obstacles will now correctly play their defeated animation instead without flickering.
- Enemies that explode or spawn new enemies that are defeated by stepping into a tile and taking damage now spawn new enemies or radiate a blast positioned on the tile where they stepped
- Fixing a potential visual flickering issue when using Fall Upwards to defeat an opponent.
Changed files in this update