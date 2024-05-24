 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quarterstaff update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix Notes for v0.2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 14477739 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 05:06:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Hero no longer is visually displaced after toppling a statue.
  • Fixed Veteran Endurance Trial map to use proper pit
  • Fixed miscellaneous visual positioning glitches
  • Enemies that step onto obstacles will now correctly play their defeated animation instead without flickering.
  • Enemies that explode or spawn new enemies that are defeated by stepping into a tile and taking damage now spawn new enemies or radiate a blast positioned on the tile where they stepped
  • Fixing a potential visual flickering issue when using Fall Upwards to defeat an opponent.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2134061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2134062
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2134063
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link