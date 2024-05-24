- Set the maximum critical hit rate to 100%
- Fix the bug where the Heroic Set cannot be locked or unlocked
- Reduce F1, F2 dungeon difficulty
- Fix the bug where the last 1 of the Divine Casting Stone cannot be used
- Remove and disable the special effects function (as it may become more sluggish)
- New Immortal Sect Challenge (currently only earning gold coins, other drops under development)
- Reduce the revenue of N-series map coins. Transfer of Gold Coin Income to Immortal Sect Challenge
- Improve the experience required for later reincarnation
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior 2 update for 24 May 2024
v1.6.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
