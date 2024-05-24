 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior 2 update for 24 May 2024

v1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14477732 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 04:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Set the maximum critical hit rate to 100%
  2. Fix the bug where the Heroic Set cannot be locked or unlocked
  3. Reduce F1, F2 dungeon difficulty
  4. Fix the bug where the last 1 of the Divine Casting Stone cannot be used
  5. Remove and disable the special effects function (as it may become more sluggish)
  6. New Immortal Sect Challenge (currently only earning gold coins, other drops under development)
  7. Reduce the revenue of N-series map coins. Transfer of Gold Coin Income to Immortal Sect Challenge
  8. Improve the experience required for later reincarnation

