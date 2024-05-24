Share · View all patches · Build 14477582 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 05:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes: Version v1.0.41

Hello, players!

We have released a new update packed with exciting improvements and essential fixes. Here are the details of the latest patch:

UI Enhancements

UI Renewal

The entire user interface has been refreshed for a cleaner and more intuitive experience.

Help Section Renewal

The help section has been revamped to provide clearer and more detailed information.

Tutorial Renewal

The tutorial has been updated to better guide new players through the game's mechanics.

Audio Adjustments

The game's sound levels have been adjusted for a more balanced auditory experience.

Bug Fixes

Necromancer Boss Clear Error

Fixed an issue where clearing the Necromancer boss would result in a game over.

Damage Text UI Click Error

Resolved an error where the damage text UI could be clicked.

Sprite Issue with Special Cores

Corrected a bug where the sprites of special cores would break after certain upgrades.

Balance Adjustments

Critical Damage Adjustment

Additional damage proportional to max health and extra damage dealt when health is below 50% will no longer be affected by critical hits.

We hope these updates enhance your gaming experience. Thank you for your continuous feedback and support as we strive to make Random Core Defense the best it can be.

Thank you for playing!

Sincerely,

The Random Core Defense Team