Patch Notes: Version v1.0.41
Hello, players!
We have released a new update packed with exciting improvements and essential fixes. Here are the details of the latest patch:
UI Enhancements
- UI Renewal
- The entire user interface has been refreshed for a cleaner and more intuitive experience.
- Help Section Renewal
- The help section has been revamped to provide clearer and more detailed information.
- Tutorial Renewal
- The tutorial has been updated to better guide new players through the game's mechanics.
Audio Adjustments
- The game's sound levels have been adjusted for a more balanced auditory experience.
Bug Fixes
- Necromancer Boss Clear Error
- Fixed an issue where clearing the Necromancer boss would result in a game over.
- Damage Text UI Click Error
- Resolved an error where the damage text UI could be clicked.
- Sprite Issue with Special Cores
- Corrected a bug where the sprites of special cores would break after certain upgrades.
Balance Adjustments
- Critical Damage Adjustment
- Additional damage proportional to max health and extra damage dealt when health is below 50% will no longer be affected by critical hits.
We hope these updates enhance your gaming experience. Thank you for your continuous feedback and support as we strive to make Random Core Defense the best it can be.
Thank you for playing!
Sincerely,
The Random Core Defense Team
