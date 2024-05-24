v0.5.4.5 Release Date: 24 May 2024
Main Menu:
Changes:
- Changed Space Shooter to Extraterrestrial Invasion
Laypo Survival II:
Additions:
- Added Wooden Flooring
- Wooden Flooring can be found in Easthaven
- Text on the world map saying which town your mouse is hovering over!
- Added Roofs for the Village houses in Easthaven, when player goes near the roofs they disapear
- Using WASD you can move around the caravan Map with your caravan
Changes:
- Changed the visuals for the backpack
- Village name is now called Easthaven
- Players home is called the Players Colony
- Changed what the Easthaven Village symbol looks like
- Trees are now bigger
- Now have to press Enter while on teleporter to leave the map
- Now have to press Enter while ontop of village or Player Colony
Extraterrestrial Invasion:
Removed:
- Removed the multiplayer tab
- Can no longer access Level 2
Changed depots in beta branch