Laypo Simulator update for 24 May 2024

v0.5.4.5.

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.5.4.5 Release Date: 24 May 2024
Main Menu:
Changes:

  • Changed Space Shooter to Extraterrestrial Invasion

Laypo Survival II:
Additions:

  • Added Wooden Flooring
  • Wooden Flooring can be found in Easthaven
  • Text on the world map saying which town your mouse is hovering over!
  • Added Roofs for the Village houses in Easthaven, when player goes near the roofs they disapear
  • Using WASD you can move around the caravan Map with your caravan

Changes:

  • Changed the visuals for the backpack
  • Village name is now called Easthaven
  • Players home is called the Players Colony
  • Changed what the Easthaven Village symbol looks like
  • Trees are now bigger
  • Now have to press Enter while on teleporter to leave the map
  • Now have to press Enter while ontop of village or Player Colony

Extraterrestrial Invasion:
Removed:

  • Removed the multiplayer tab
  • Can no longer access Level 2

