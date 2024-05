Share · View all patches · Build 14477520 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 04:13:20 UTC by Wendy

Update Notes:

-Fixed centering of the money counter in the bar-

-Slightly increased the difficulty of nights 2 and 3-

-Added more dialogue for Duane in the bar-

-Fixed an issue where James wouldn't spawn on night 2-

-Fixed an issue where some dialogue options were not displayed when poking Duane-