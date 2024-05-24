Fixes bug that caused the "mute when unfocused" option to be unreliable

Fixed an alternate secret solution. [spoiler](In the looping secret, it was possible to choose which orb to leave with. As a result, you could solve this secret twice instead of finding all three secrets.)[/spoiler]

Added dialogue to the second ice level making clear that this level gets difficult, and it's expected you'll have to leave and come back.

Thanks for all the feedback! You all are killing it with the secrets right now haha.

