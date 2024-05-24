 Skip to content

Way of Rhea update for 24 May 2024

v1.0.2

Way of Rhea update for 24 May 2024

v1.0.2

Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:33:09 UTC

  • Fixes bug that caused the "mute when unfocused" option to be unreliable
  • Fixed an alternate secret solution. [spoiler](In the looping secret, it was possible to choose which orb to leave with. As a result, you could solve this secret twice instead of finding all three secrets.)[/spoiler]
  • Added dialogue to the second ice level making clear that this level gets difficult, and it's expected you'll have to leave and come back.

Thanks for all the feedback! You all are killing it with the secrets right now haha.

If you have feedback, or just need a hint on one of the puzzles, the quickest way to get a hold of me is our Discord.

Cheers,
Mason

Linux 64-bit Depot 1110621
Windows 64-bit Depot 1110622
