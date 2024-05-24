"Esports Godfather" official version is now available!

Hello everyone, I'm 1000water, the producer of "Esports Godfather."

Before we start discussing our update plans and other topics, please allow me to ramble a bit.

From the game design document to the demo, from "Esports Godfather: origin" to "Legends begins" it has been four and a half years. To be honest, I feel sorry for those who have been following us from the beginning. Since 2021, we've kept delaying the release date, and it changes as often as the calendar. But to be fair, I've never been satisfied with the state of the game. I want to create a great work, expand boundaries, redefine genres, let everyone hear the creator's voice, and allow players to experience something never seen before. So, I must apologize here. Please forgive our stubbornness for making you wait so long.

I've imagined this day countless times before, the day the official version meets everyone. I thought I would be anxious, excited, and overwhelmed, but now that it's here, I feel an inexplicable calm. Throughout the creation of "Esports Godfather," I never shortchanged myself; I did almost everything I wanted to do. For example, the MVP animation isn't cost-effective or economical, but I just like it. Looking back, this might be the reason for establishing Asteroid. In short, I have few creative regrets with "Esports Godfather." So, for future updates, we'll focus more on what you, the players, want and how to enrich the game. I know it's nearly impossible, but I want to create something that satisfies everyone.

Before discussing the update plans, I need to clarify something. This is a real issue we can't avoid. Currently, we can only reserve six months of funding for updates for "Esports Godfather." Therefore, all our plans are limited to six months, but we will ensure updates for those six months regardless.

After the release, I will reorganize the list to prioritize updates. So, what I'm about to say are the updates we will definitely roll out in the next six months. If you have any desired systems or features, you can leave comments, and we will evaluate them and add them to the list. We expect to finalize the subsequent update plans in early June.

**

1. Four New Heroes

**

We plan to release a new hero each month starting in June until September.









**

2. More Equipment & Version Rules

**

We'll update 5-10 pieces of equipment each month until we reach the designed changes in version evolution. We will also add minor updates to version rules to remove custom options for equipment, making version rule changes more significant.

We need some time to reconstruct the version rules to support more updates, starting in late June.

**

3. Smarter AI

**

The current high-difficulty AI isn't smart enough. We want to give players seeking challenges a better experience. We expect to complete this by August.

**

4. World Championship

**

We've already completed a version of the World Championship, but I'm not satisfied with the current situation. So, we plan to reconstruct this part. Based on the current progress, it will take us about 2-3 months to complete.

**

5. Achievements

**

After launch, we'll finally have time to connect with the Steam achievements system. We expect to complete the achievements for "Esports Godfather" in early June.

Lastly, thank you all again for your support. We hope you enjoy the game.