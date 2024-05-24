Warlordocracy Early v15.0

Included 14 new achievements, as well as two new gemcracks with eight new spells. Added a ton more dialogue and quests into Ch.3, plus a new bedroll item that lets you rest anywhere, and some nifty little hats that do nothing. Also, you can now craft instruments with Woodcraft ability.

Complete list of changes:

-14 new achievements (most can't be unlocked yet).

-New gemcracks: Phytomancy, Mycomancy (placed in Ch.3).

-Improved gemcrack scripts (translation, info, spells).

-Added merchant, new side quests, and dialogue to Ch.3.

-You can now craft instruments with the Woodcraft ability.

-String and rope are now crafted with Naturalism ability, not Sophistication.

-Improved foraging in Naturalism ability, check failures now reset script instead of exit.

-Added more party chime-in dialogue that affects your relationship in both Ch.2 and Ch.3.

-Chapter 3 townspeople now discriminate against Dustbiter if he's in your party.

-Fixed possible bug with importing party automatically after finishing chapter.

-New items: hats (1-3), bedroll (rest anywhere if all party members have one).

-New instrument sounds and music track by Sonic Kitchen.