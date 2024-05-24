Achievements and New Content!

Share · View all patches · Build 14477423 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi

In this patch I added achievements, a new map and some changes. Let's go in detail:

New Map:

Added a new volcanic map where you need to hunt a rare Crimson Xenobeast. Be wary that the planet is infested so expect constant xenobeast reinforcements.

New Xenobeasts:

I wanted to add more variety to the xenobeast enemies so I added new variants:

Armored Xenobeast: this one is slower than the warriors but stronger and with 1 extra armor point.

Ghost Xenobeast: this one is faster and weaker than warriors. It has no Regeneration ability but compensates by having a "Cloak" ability that makes it invisible. Just like the Cloaking done by the assassins, this status ends when the unit makes an attack, receives damage or gets targeted by a Threat Detector or similar ability.

Crimson Xenobeast: this one only appears in the new map. It's evolved to survive in a volcanic world so expect your soldiers to get burned if they get hit or if they are too close when it dies.

NOTE: I also reskined the other xenobeasts to be green, I did this because these monsters are store assets and they've been appearing in many other games so I wanted to modify them to make them more unique.

Achievements:

I might add more later but for now this patch adds 13 achievements.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39249648/3590e51f34369105a52a2b98d6dcf4c7334aed06.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39249648/3012be4bf5ac3bfc7efd960929391d0599a5dd21.png)[/url]

Fixes and Improvements:

Added an option to stop corpses from disappearing after a few seconds (Options Panel -> Game tab).

Added a status icon for when soldiers are carrying loot.

Added a merciful option when dealing with the Stowaway Random Event.

Fixed a bug where sometimes some cells would stay blocked when enemies get revealed and they move.

Fixed a minor issue where selling all valuables would make multiple items of the same type to appear as a single item in the vendor.

Fixed a bug where burned effects in some enemies would have a wrong rotation.

Fixed some unreliable highlights when targeting enemies with an Area of Effect skill.

Fixed a bug where you wouldn't get a friendly fire warning when pointing directly at a friendly.

Fixed some audio issues where sometimes music would act as a sound effect and lose volume when moving away from its source.

Fixed some minor issues where a unit or enemy can't get highlighted if its using a shield.

Fixed an issue where an explosion could affect units that are in a high or low cell despite having enough distance from origin of explosion.

Fixed plasma explosions showing a bigger range than they really have.

Other minor fixes and changes (some internal too).

That's it for now, I already started working in the biggest patch of all: the new Sandbox Campaign but since it's so big I might keep releasing some minor patches in the meantime to avoid long periods of apparent inactivity.

See you in the next patch!

Regards,

Jorge