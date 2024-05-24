 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Void Marauders update for 24 May 2024

Achievements and New Content!

Share · View all patches · Build 14477423 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi

In this patch I added achievements, a new map and some changes. Let's go in detail:

New Map:

Added a new volcanic map where you need to hunt a rare Crimson Xenobeast. Be wary that the planet is infested so expect constant xenobeast reinforcements.

New Xenobeasts:

I wanted to add more variety to the xenobeast enemies so I added new variants:

  • Armored Xenobeast: this one is slower than the warriors but stronger and with 1 extra armor point.
  • Ghost Xenobeast: this one is faster and weaker than warriors. It has no Regeneration ability but compensates by having a "Cloak" ability that makes it invisible. Just like the Cloaking done by the assassins, this status ends when the unit makes an attack, receives damage or gets targeted by a Threat Detector or similar ability.
  • Crimson Xenobeast: this one only appears in the new map. It's evolved to survive in a volcanic world so expect your soldiers to get burned if they get hit or if they are too close when it dies.

NOTE: I also reskined the other xenobeasts to be green, I did this because these monsters are store assets and they've been appearing in many other games so I wanted to modify them to make them more unique.

Achievements:

I might add more later but for now this patch adds 13 achievements.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39249648/3590e51f34369105a52a2b98d6dcf4c7334aed06.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39249648/3012be4bf5ac3bfc7efd960929391d0599a5dd21.png)[/url]

Fixes and Improvements:

  • Added an option to stop corpses from disappearing after a few seconds (Options Panel -> Game tab).
  • Added a status icon for when soldiers are carrying loot.
  • Added a merciful option when dealing with the Stowaway Random Event.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes some cells would stay blocked when enemies get revealed and they move.
  • Fixed a minor issue where selling all valuables would make multiple items of the same type to appear as a single item in the vendor.
  • Fixed a bug where burned effects in some enemies would have a wrong rotation.
  • Fixed some unreliable highlights when targeting enemies with an Area of Effect skill.
  • Fixed a bug where you wouldn't get a friendly fire warning when pointing directly at a friendly.
  • Fixed some audio issues where sometimes music would act as a sound effect and lose volume when moving away from its source.
  • Fixed some minor issues where a unit or enemy can't get highlighted if its using a shield.
  • Fixed an issue where an explosion could affect units that are in a high or low cell despite having enough distance from origin of explosion.
  • Fixed plasma explosions showing a bigger range than they really have.
  • Other minor fixes and changes (some internal too).

That's it for now, I already started working in the biggest patch of all: the new Sandbox Campaign but since it's so big I might keep releasing some minor patches in the meantime to avoid long periods of apparent inactivity.

See you in the next patch!

Regards,
Jorge

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Void Marauders Content Depot 1482821
  • Loading history…
macOS Void Marauders OSX Depot 1482822
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Void Marauders Linux Depot 1482823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link