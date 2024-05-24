Achievements and New Content!

Hi
In this patch I added achievements, a new map and some changes. Let's go in detail:
New Map:
Added a new volcanic map where you need to hunt a rare Crimson Xenobeast. Be wary that the planet is infested so expect constant xenobeast reinforcements.
New Xenobeasts:
I wanted to add more variety to the xenobeast enemies so I added new variants:
- Armored Xenobeast: this one is slower than the warriors but stronger and with 1 extra armor point.
- Ghost Xenobeast: this one is faster and weaker than warriors. It has no Regeneration ability but compensates by having a "Cloak" ability that makes it invisible. Just like the Cloaking done by the assassins, this status ends when the unit makes an attack, receives damage or gets targeted by a Threat Detector or similar ability.
- Crimson Xenobeast: this one only appears in the new map. It's evolved to survive in a volcanic world so expect your soldiers to get burned if they get hit or if they are too close when it dies.
NOTE: I also reskined the other xenobeasts to be green, I did this because these monsters are store assets and they've been appearing in many other games so I wanted to modify them to make them more unique.
Achievements:
I might add more later but for now this patch adds 13 achievements.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39249648/3590e51f34369105a52a2b98d6dcf4c7334aed06.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39249648/3012be4bf5ac3bfc7efd960929391d0599a5dd21.png)[/url]
Fixes and Improvements:
- Added an option to stop corpses from disappearing after a few seconds (Options Panel -> Game tab).
- Added a status icon for when soldiers are carrying loot.
- Added a merciful option when dealing with the Stowaway Random Event.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes some cells would stay blocked when enemies get revealed and they move.
- Fixed a minor issue where selling all valuables would make multiple items of the same type to appear as a single item in the vendor.
- Fixed a bug where burned effects in some enemies would have a wrong rotation.
- Fixed some unreliable highlights when targeting enemies with an Area of Effect skill.
- Fixed a bug where you wouldn't get a friendly fire warning when pointing directly at a friendly.
- Fixed some audio issues where sometimes music would act as a sound effect and lose volume when moving away from its source.
- Fixed some minor issues where a unit or enemy can't get highlighted if its using a shield.
- Fixed an issue where an explosion could affect units that are in a high or low cell despite having enough distance from origin of explosion.
- Fixed plasma explosions showing a bigger range than they really have.
- Other minor fixes and changes (some internal too).
That's it for now, I already started working in the biggest patch of all: the new Sandbox Campaign but since it's so big I might keep releasing some minor patches in the meantime to avoid long periods of apparent inactivity.
See you in the next patch!
Regards,
Jorge
Changed files in this update