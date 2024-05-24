Dransik 2.2 - Build: 1000.866

Changes
- GUI elements cannot be clicked when drawn over a black/non-visible area of game window (underground or in a closed room/home)
- Tundrite Smelting typo
- Item Removed / Added consistency miss
- 1 tile press/release move at a time works well now
- Stamina fail spell cast requires Q Q to reset the cursor
- Quick Drag item appears to drop but is stuck on the cursor (invisible)
- Target cursor visually dropped but still on target (and will attack)
- Windows over playarea cant be clicked
- Blood Crossbow is Giant
- Camera / View alignment issue - shows clipped objects left/top edge (and Fog of War)
- over queue of camera moves fixed
- Content area of scrollable lists can become unselectable
- Perhaps fixed the server lockup + extra debugging context
Changed files in this update