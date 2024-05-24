 Skip to content

Dransik update for 24 May 2024

Dransik 2.2 - Build: 1000.866

Build 14477415 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 04:09:11 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • GUI elements cannot be clicked when drawn over a black/non-visible area of game window (underground or in a closed room/home)
  • Tundrite Smelting typo
  • Item Removed / Added consistency miss
  • 1 tile press/release move at a time works well now
  • Stamina fail spell cast requires Q Q to reset the cursor
  • Quick Drag item appears to drop but is stuck on the cursor (invisible)
  • Target cursor visually dropped but still on target (and will attack)
  • Windows over playarea cant be clicked
  • Blood Crossbow is Giant
  • Camera / View alignment issue - shows clipped objects left/top edge (and Fog of War)
  • over queue of camera moves fixed
  • Content area of scrollable lists can become unselectable
  • Perhaps fixed the server lockup + extra debugging context

Changed files in this update

