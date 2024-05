Hi, this is SKSK DAN.

Oji-Mama has been updated to ver1.0b! The main updates are as follows

・Fixed an issue where text and audio would become out of sync in Chinese (Traditional)

Loading ver1.0 save data after the update may cause some issues with the game's functionality.

If any issues occur, please refrain from using existing save data.

*There is no problem with scene recollection from the gallery.