 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix V5b

Share · View all patches · Build 14477181 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

We're back with another hotfix for some urgent issues discovered and a few other bugs that were reported to us.

Changelog:

  • Fixes to broken encounter rates in the mansion, there is now more variety in monster spawns in all areas.
  • Increased chances of struggle command removing the "Sex" state. It accidentally had an extremely low chance to remove the state before.
  • Fixed being able to use the odd device in the Party Inn, leading to a loop of getting stuck inside the inn.
  • Fixed various collision issues on some maps.
  • Fixed chest at the "Dodgy Tent" changing graphic after being opened.
  • Fixed card duel not starting with Yuki if you decline her tutorial.
  • Some typo fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
  • Loading history…
macOS Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link