Hotfix V5b

Hello Everyone!
We're back with another hotfix for some urgent issues discovered and a few other bugs that were reported to us.
Changelog:
- Fixes to broken encounter rates in the mansion, there is now more variety in monster spawns in all areas.
- Increased chances of struggle command removing the "Sex" state. It accidentally had an extremely low chance to remove the state before.
- Fixed being able to use the odd device in the Party Inn, leading to a loop of getting stuck inside the inn.
- Fixed various collision issues on some maps.
- Fixed chest at the "Dodgy Tent" changing graphic after being opened.
- Fixed card duel not starting with Yuki if you decline her tutorial.
- Some typo fixes.
Changed files in this update