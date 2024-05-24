 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

命运英雄 ：序章 update for 24 May 2024

The [Heroes of Fate: Prologue] version launched today!

Share · View all patches · Build 14477139 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thank you for supporting our game for a long time, today we officially launch the [Heroes of Fate: Prologue] version!

We look forward to more players to see our game and can try the Prologue version first!

Heroes of Destiny is a fast and furious “meat pigeon” game with “Survivor” as the core gameplay. Surrounded by monsters, you will also encounter various quests or unexpected events, you can recruit partners or become a lone wolf, in this fantasy world to experience a thrilling and unpredictable adventure!

Finally, I look forward to your demo and thank you for your support!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link