■Bug Fix
・Fixed a bug where moving the "Base Flag" would prevent the user from taking action.
・Localization of text for standby poses now works.
・Fixed a bug in which the waiting pause did not play until Sally took some action after loading.
・Fixed a bug that the increase/decrease in the durability value of the Chaos Axe was not being reflected.
Mad Island update for 24 May 2024
update v0.0.1
