 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mad Island update for 24 May 2024

update v0.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14476921 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Bug Fix
・Fixed a bug where moving the "Base Flag" would prevent the user from taking action.
・Localization of text for standby poses now works.
・Fixed a bug in which the waiting pause did not play until Sally took some action after loading.
・Fixed a bug that the increase/decrease in the durability value of the Chaos Axe was not being reflected.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2739591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link