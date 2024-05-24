 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Akumi Wars update for 24 May 2024

Akumi Wars 0.0.17 Small Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14476916 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:
• Fixed a bug with characters that don't have ultimate skill when selecting skills in auto play or double clicking.
• Lowered Chaos Cutter's dodge status.
• Fixed Dwarf Rifleman's bubble shield placement.
• Fixed Dwarf Rifleman's skill description. No longer stealths on being hit. Automatically, stealths at start of turn and every 13 turns.

This bug was discovered by our Akumi Wars Discord member. Want to help us continue to polish the game? [url=https://discord.gg/Wha9xwvY6Q]Join us in the Akumi Wars Discord Community.
[/url]
Onwards and Upwards!
--Akumi Wars Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1961971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link