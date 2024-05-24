Akumi Wars 0.0.17 Small Fixes

Patch Notes:

• Fixed a bug with characters that don't have ultimate skill when selecting skills in auto play or double clicking.

• Lowered Chaos Cutter's dodge status.

• Fixed Dwarf Rifleman's bubble shield placement.

• Fixed Dwarf Rifleman's skill description. No longer stealths on being hit. Automatically, stealths at start of turn and every 13 turns.

This bug was discovered by our Akumi Wars Discord member. Want to help us continue to polish the game? [url=https://discord.gg/Wha9xwvY6Q]Join us in the Akumi Wars Discord Community.

[/url]

Onwards and Upwards!

--Akumi Wars Team