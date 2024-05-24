 Skip to content

Sugar,sugar,sugarcoat update for 24 May 2024

Regarding the update on May 24, 2024 (Ver1.0.2)

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made the following corrections.
・Delete the link related to self-voicing in the in-game "Help"
・Correction of typos

Also, regarding the previous update (Ver1.0.1), a notice to correct typos was missing. Please also check.

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 2722201
